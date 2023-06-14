 Japanese delegates take ride in Delhi Metro, visit museum : The Tribune India

Japanese delegates take ride in Delhi Metro, visit museum

DMRC shared pictures from the Japanese delegation visit on Twitter

Japanese delegates take ride in Delhi Metro, visit museum

The group took a tour of the Chawri Bazaar underground station located in old Delhi. Pic credit- Twitter/DMRC



New Delhi, June 14

Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei Wednesday took a ride in Delhi Metro and visited the museum of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) here, officials said.

He was travelling as part of a Japanese delegation that included the Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, among others.

“The members of the delegation travelled by metro from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazaar,” a senior official of the DMRC said.

The group took a tour of the Chawri Bazaar underground station located in old Delhi. On their return journey, the group stopped to visit the Delhi Metro Museum on the premises of the Patel Chowk Metro station, the official said.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) India office accompanied the visitors.

The DMRC shared pictures from the Japanese delegation visit on Twitter.

 

#Japan #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

2
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

3
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

4
Trending

Kapil Sharma co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

5
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

6
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

7
Amritsar

RSC, London, confers registered scientist award on GND varsity student

8
Punjab

Nod to independent floors under Punjab VB lens

9
Punjab

Abuse complaint against Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

10
Nation

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn't give in to US pressure on Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission initiates fresh consultations; seeks views from public, religious bodies

Those interested and willing can present their views within ...

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur

The armed miscreants surround Kuki village of Khamenlok area...

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on High Commission in London

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

Special Cell of Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection...

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 50,000 people shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat; heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening

3 years after Galwan clashes, LAC standoff lingers on

3 years after Galwan clashes, LAC standoff lingers on

Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020 were the first deadly...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief in Chandigarh, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, best friends set to study MBBS in AIIMS

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib