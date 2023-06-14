Japanese delegates take ride in Delhi Metro, visit museum

New Delhi, June 14
Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei Wednesday took a ride in Delhi Metro and visited the museum of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) here, officials said.
He was travelling as part of a Japanese delegation that included the Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, among others.
“The members of the delegation travelled by metro from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazaar,” a senior official of the DMRC said.
The group took a tour of the Chawri Bazaar underground station located in old Delhi. On their return journey, the group stopped to visit the Delhi Metro Museum on the premises of the Patel Chowk Metro station, the official said.
DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) India office accompanied the visitors.
The DMRC shared pictures from the Japanese delegation visit on Twitter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission initiates fresh consultations; seeks views from public, religious bodies
Those interested and willing can present their views within ...
9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur
The armed miscreants surround Kuki village of Khamenlok area...
NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London
Special Cell of Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection...
Cyclone Biparjoy: 50,000 people shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat; heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch
The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening
3 years after Galwan clashes, LAC standoff lingers on
Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020 were the first deadly...