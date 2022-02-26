Japanese Navy Chief gets guard of honour

New Delhi, February 25
The Chief of Staff (COS), Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), Admiral Hiroshi Yamamura, who is on a four-day visit to India, was accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns on Friday.
He also met Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
Both countries highlighted the excellent ongoing interaction between the two Navies and discussed avenues to enhance cooperation through capability enhancement and collaborative efforts.
Earlier, Admiral Yamamura paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. The visiting Japanese Naval Officer is a speaker at the International Maritime Seminar (IMS) being conducted by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on February 27, as part of the navy's multilateral exercise MILAN 2022, according to a statement issued by the Indian Navy.
