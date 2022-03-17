Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to visit India from March 19-20

New Delhi, March 17
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Saturday to hold the 14th India-Japan summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the summit will be held on Saturday.
At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to India from March 19-20.
He said the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.
