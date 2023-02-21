Javed Akhtar at Lahore event: 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators roam freely in Pakistan; see video

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Acclaimed poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar's no holds barred attack on Pakistan for allowing the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to roam scot free has gone viral across social media handles.

Akhtar, who was in Pakistan last week for a festival in Lahore in the memory of legendary Urdo poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, while speaking at the event said, "We are residents of Mumbai. We saw how our city was terrorised. Those people (who attacked Mumbai) did not come from Norway, nor did they come from Egypt. Those perpetrators are still roaming around in your country. If an Indian carries this grudge in his heart, you should not feel bad about it."

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba arrived via sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The attacks drew widespread global condemnation. Nine Pakistani terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

India has repeatedly said that the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished.

Akhtar also took a swipe at Pakistan saying while India hosted several mega shows of late Nusrat Ali Khan, Pakistan never hosted any concert of Lata Mangeshkar.

"I will not be apologetic about what I say. We hosted grand concerts of Nusrat ...But you did not host any concert of Lata Mangeshkar in your country. Let us not blame each other. That won’t solve anything. The fact is this tension in the atmosphere should be eased," Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kangana Renaut praised Akhtar for his candid remarks about the 26/11 terror attacks, tweeting: 'Ghar mein ghuss ke maara' (He hit them in their own land).

(With agency inputs)

