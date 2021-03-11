Jayant Chaudhary to be joint candidate of SP-RLD for Rajya Sabha elections

With 403 elected members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a candidate will require at least 34 votes for victory

Jayant Chaudhary to be joint candidate of SP-RLD for Rajya Sabha elections

Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference in Muzaffarnagar. PTI photo

PTI

Lucknow, May 26

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary will be the joint candidate of the SP and RLD for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced on Thursday.

Congress veteran Kapil Sibal had on Wednesday filed his nomination as an SP-backed Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. Javed Ali Khan had filed his nomination for the election as an SP candidate.

“Jayant Chaudhary will be joint candidate of the SP and RLD,” the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet from its official Twitter handle.

With 273 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the ruling BJP-led NDA will easily be able to get eight members elected to the Upper House of Parliament, while the SP and its allies (RLD and SBSP), with a strength of 125 legislators, will be able to ensure the victory of three candidates.

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha.

Among the 11 retiring MPs from the state, five are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), three from the SP, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from the Congress.

Among those whose tenures are ending include Sibal, Satish Chandra Mishra of the BSP and Reoti Raman Singh of the SP.

With 403 elected members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a candidate will require at least 34 votes for victory.

The outcome of the state Assembly election held in February-March has changed the equation this time.

The Congress has two MLAs in the Assembly, while Mayawati’s BSP has one legislator.

Two senior BSP leaders—Mishra and Ashok Siddharth—will retire in July, after which the party will have only one member, Ramji Gautam, in the Upper House of Parliament.

The five retiring Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP are Zafar Islam, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar and Jai Prakash Nishad.

The SP leaders completing their terms include former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Sukhram Singh Yadav, whose son Mohit has joined the BJP.

Besides Yadav, the tenure of Reoti Raman Singh and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad will also end in July.

The Election Commission had announced May 24 as the date of notification for the Rajya Sabha polls, while voting will be held on June 10 and the results will be declared the same day.

#jayant chaudhary

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

2
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

3
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

5
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

6
Punjab

Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

7
J & K

Yasin Malik should not have roamed freely for 32 years: Wife of slain IAF officer

8
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

9
Punjab

4 months after Kartarpur reunion with brother, Pakistani man visits ancestral village in Bathinda

10
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played instrumental role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

JKLF chief who had pleaded guilty for the terror funding cri...

PM Modi calls ‘parivaarvadi’ parties ‘biggest’ enemies of the country

PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf

Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video by inmate goes viral

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav’ on Friday

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

11 years on, bypass in Ludhiana awaits recarpeting

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala