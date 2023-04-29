JD-U ex-leader Ajay Alok joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Former JD-U leader Ajay Alok, one of the sharpest debaters on TV shows from Bihar, today joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He vowed to contribute to “Modi Mission”. A practising doctor, Alok has been a strong defender of BJP’s policies. In a swipe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he said the latter had destroyed his own good work by “compromising on law and order, graft and communalism.” Alok was expelled by the JD-U in 2022 for his perceived proximity to RCP Singh, the party’s ex-president, who quit following a fallout with Kumar, and also toeing a line which was closer to the BJP than the party he then represented.