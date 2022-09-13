JD-U leader quits; BJP takes dig, calls it alliance pangs

PTI

Patna, September 12

JD-U spokesperson Nikhil Mandal today resigned from the post he had been holding for over six years citing “personal reasons”. Mandal (41), among the youngest spokespersons of the party, announced his resignation on Twitter. He also shared a screenshot of the communication he sent to the party leadership on his official letterhead.

The party's chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar, when asked about the development, said: “Had he resigned because of political reasons, I could have said something. But since the reasons have been stated to be personal, it would not be proper to comment.”

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand issued a statement wondering whether JD-U spokespersons were “in a state of discomfort having to defend the Mahagathbandhan which has the RJD as its ally". Mandal had contested the 2020 Assembly elections from Madhepura but lost to RJD veteran Chandrashekhar, the Education Minister in the new government.