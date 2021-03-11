JEE (Advanced) to be held on August 28

New Delhi, August 14
The JEE (Advanced) will be held on August 28, officials said. Students who had applied for the JEE (Advanced) in 2021 but did not appear in the exam can sit for the 2022 exam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission