JEE-Main 2022 rescheduled to avoid clash with Class 12 board exams

New Delhi, March 14
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the first session of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams, according to officials.
The exam will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. Earlier, the first session was scheduled from April 16 to 21.
“Representations are being received from candidates seeking change of dates of first session on account of clashing of their board exam date with JEE-Main. In view of persistent demand from student community, the NTA has decided to reschedule the dates,” a senior NTA official said.
The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.
Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes—BE and B.Tech—at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.
It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.
The second phase of the exam is scheduled from May 24 to 29, 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16
Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar
England-based Sandeep was shot in the head by four armed ass...
SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers’ movement
Call for nationwide protest on March 21 against non-fulfilme...
Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General
Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...