JEE-Main from January 24-31

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on the Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced today. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12. It will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to engineering programmes at NITs, IITs, centrally funded technical institutions and institutions funded or recognised by states.