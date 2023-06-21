Jet engines, drones, space: Aiming entry to next league of tech

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 20

Expected defence cooperation agreements between India and the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will lay the foundation for India getting into the next league of technology in making engines for aircraft, operating cutting-edge armed drones and use of space.

General Electric of the US is expected to ink an agreement with public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce jet engines (GE-F414) in India. New Delhi has chosen the GE-F414 engine for the light combat aircraft Tejas Mark 2 and also for the naval twin-engine fighter jet. The existing version of the Tejas Mark 1 is powered by a GE-404 engine. The forthcoming version, Tejas Mark 1A, is also to fly with the GE-404.

General Electric is expected to open a manufacturing base with the HAL where specific technologies will be brought in. Some of the manufacturing processes, especially metallurgy, are top secrets, including the single-crystal turbine blades. Super-alloys in these blades make them heat-resistant. The two sides are looking for a licensing agreement that will allow progressive transfer of technology of engines. This sort of technology transfer has not been done by the US for anyone outside its group of allies.

India is set to acquire MQ-9B Guardian armed drones, which is again the high-end technology. Only a select group of countries have these drones made by General Atomics. It is available in multiple variants and can be used to target enemy positions on ground, warships at sea, airbases and even small targets like planes, besides 24x7 surveillance capability.

The armed drones will change the battle-scape and New Delhi’s prowess. At present, India does not have long endurance armed drones that can fire missiles at desired targets and return to the base. New Delhi will be getting the same drones as available to the US forces and its allies like the UK, Canada and Australia. Indian armed forces are looking for the drones, both for attack and surveillance.

In space technology, India and the US have already signed a Space Situational Awareness (SSA) arrangement. The India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group spans cutting-edge earth observation capabilities to interplanetary exploration and supports new opportunities for collaboration, including in areas of human space flight and exploration.

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR, satellite is set for launch in late-2023. It has been designed to observe the Earth and its changes.

In US’ select club