Jeypore airport in Odisha gets DGCA nod

PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 20

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday granted Jeypore Airport the licence to carry out commercial flight operations under the regional connectivity scheme. Describing it as a “milestone”, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the airport, 33 km northwest of Koraput town and 500 km southwest of Bhubaneswar, would boost tourism.

“Jeypore Airport of Odisha gets the licence to carry out scheduled air operations under #UDAN,” the ministry tweeted, along with a copy of the aerodome licence issued to Odisha. “This licence authorises the aerodrome to be used as (a) regular place of landing and departure,” the note by the DGCA read, adding

that the licence would be liable to suspension, modification or withdrawal if the provisions of the Aircraft Act and the Aircraft Rules were violated. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the development.