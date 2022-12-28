Jharkhand actress shot dead on West Bengal highway

Kolkata, December 28
Riya Kumari, reportedly an actress from Jharkhand, was shot dead at point blank range on Wednesday on a highway in West Bengal.
As reported by her husband Prakash Kumar, who claimed himself to be a film producer from Jharkhand, the incident took place at around 6 am while they were travelling to Kolkata from Ranchi.
Prakash Kumar was driving the vehicle and the couple's three-year-old daughter was also travelling with them.
According to his statement given to the police, he stopped the vehicle near Mahishrekha bridge at Bagnan under Uluberia sub-division of Howrah district to attend to nature's call.
Then, three miscreants with firearms approached them with the intention of robbing them of money and other valuables.
When the couple tried to resist, one of the miscreants shot at Riya from point-blank range and she immediately fell down bleeding profusely.
The miscreants, as per Prakash Kumar's statement, fled from the spot and he drove to a nearby locality and informed the locals.
The police reached the spot and immediately rushed Riya to the Uluberia sub-division hospital.
However, she had died by then.
The police have started an investigation and are questioning Prakash Kumar for further details. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother