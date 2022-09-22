Jharkhand Chief Minister’s aide controls mining in home seat: Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi, September 21
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s close aide Pankaj Mishra enjoyed “political clout” and “controls” illegal mining business in the CM’s Assembly constituency. Soren is an MLA from the Barhait Assembly seat in Sahibganj district.
The ED alleged this in a statement as it filed a chargesheet against Mishra and his two aides and local musclemen — Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash — on September 16 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...