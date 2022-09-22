Jharkhand Chief Minister’s aide controls mining in home seat: Enforcement Directorate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s close aide Pankaj Mishra enjoyed “political clout” and “controls” illegal mining business in the CM’s Assembly constituency. Soren is an MLA from the Barhait Assembly seat in Sahibganj district.

The ED alleged this in a statement as it filed a chargesheet against Mishra and his two aides and local musclemen — Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash — on September 16 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi.

