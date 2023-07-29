Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren nod for country’s first hydrogen fuel related industry

Ranchi, July 29
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday gave nod to the nation’s first hydrogen fuel related industry to be set up at an investment of over Rs 350 crore in Jamshedpur, an official statement here said.
The capacity of the proposed unit will be over 4000 Hydrogen IC Engine/Fuel Agnostic Engine and 10,000+ Battery system, for which an investment is Rs 354.28 crore would be made.
According to an estimate, the unit will provide employment to more than 310 people directly or indirectly, the statement said.
Soren announced that Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine, Fuel-agnostic Engine will be developed in Jamshedpur, East Singhbhum by M/s TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (TGESPL), a joint venture of M/s Tata Motors Limited and M/s Cummins Inc., USA.
Soren has given his consent for signing of MoU with M/s TGESPL in regard with the investment proposal in anticipation of approval of Single Window Clearance Committee and High-Power Committee for establishment of unit for manufacture/production of Advance Chemistry Battery, H2 Fuel Cell and H2 Fuel delivery systems, the statement added.
