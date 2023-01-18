Jharkhand government has agreed not to convert Jain holy place into tourism hub, says NCM chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

The Jharkhand government has decided that the Jain site of Sammed Shikharji will remain a place of pilgrimage and not be converted into a tourism hub, National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Wednesday. He said they held a meeting with all stakeholders on Tuesday.

"Regarding the issue of Sammed Shikhar in Jharkhand over which the Jains were protesting, the Centre and the Jharkhand government have decided that it will remain a pilgrim place," Lalpura said.

This will resolve the long-pending demand of the Jain community, Lalpura added.

Notably, members of Jain community were protesting across the country against the Jharkhand government’s move to declare Sammed Shikarji- holy place for the community - as a tourist place.

Sammed Shikharji, located on the Parasnath Hill in Giridih district of Jharkhand, is one of the biggest pilgrimage centre of the Jain community.

Members of the community have been protesting against the state government's move to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hill.

In August 2019, the Union environment ministry had notified an eco-sensitive zone around the Parasnath Sanctuary and approved eco-tourism activities in pursuance of the proposal submitted by the state government. (With Agency inputs)

#Iqbal Singh Lalpura #Jharkhand