Jharkhand man kills witch-doctor father suspecting his hand behind son’s death

Medininagar, December 21
A 60-year-old 'ojha' (witch doctor) has been killed allegedly by his son suspecting his hand behind his grandson's death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Majhion village in Palamu district.
The accused had a quarrel with his father over a family issue and a fortnight after that incident, his son died earlier this month. He suspected his father was behind his son's death, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer Rishabh Garg said.
While the deceased was going out for work on Monday, his son and daughter-in-law thrashed him with sticks and seriously injured him, the officer said.
He was taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Garg said.
The couple has fled the village after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi
In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...
BJP has been rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Questions if the PM observed ‘covid protocols’ during his vi...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told