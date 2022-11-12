Jharkhand passes Bill, raises quota to 77%

PTI

Ranchi, November 11

The Jharkhand Reservation in Vacancies of Posts and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in the state Assembly on Friday raised the quota in government jobs for STs, SCs, EBCs, OBCs and economically weaker sections (EWS) to 77 per cent from the current 60 per cent.

However, the Bill which was passed by a special session of the Assembly, came with the caveat that “the Act shall take effect after it is included in the ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India”. While the new law was greeted by celebratory crowds, critics lashed out at it as a “political gimmick” by the beleaguered Hemant Soren government facing multiple charges and threats.

In the proposed reservation, locals belonging to the SC community will get a quota of 12 per cent, Scheduled Tribes 28 per cent and extremely backward classes 15%.