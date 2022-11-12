Jharkhand passes Bill, raises quota to 77%

Ranchi, November 11
The Jharkhand Reservation in Vacancies of Posts and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in the state Assembly on Friday raised the quota in government jobs for STs, SCs, EBCs, OBCs and economically weaker sections (EWS) to 77 per cent from the current 60 per cent.
However, the Bill which was passed by a special session of the Assembly, came with the caveat that “the Act shall take effect after it is included in the ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India”. While the new law was greeted by celebratory crowds, critics lashed out at it as a “political gimmick” by the beleaguered Hemant Soren government facing multiple charges and threats.
In the proposed reservation, locals belonging to the SC community will get a quota of 12 per cent, Scheduled Tribes 28 per cent and extremely backward classes 15%.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius