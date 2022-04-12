Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers

Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and district administration

Deoghar (Jharkhand), April 12

Ten of the 15 tourists who remained trapped mid-air in cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for about 40 hours were rescued by Indian Air Force choppers that resumed rescue operations early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Some 50 people have been rescued so far from cable cars which were left dangling mid-air after a malfunction of the ropeway which saw trolley cars colliding on Sunday 4 pm. Two persons have died so far including one on Monday who fell to his death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt, while 12 persons who were injured are being treated in hospitals.

Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and district administration.

"The people trapped during the ropeway journey on Trikut mountain are being rescued by the team of Air Force and NDRF. So far seven people have been rescued," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said.

Bhajantri said rescue operations were started by the teams of Air Force, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and local administration early morning so that the remaining trapped people could be rescued.

 Rescue operations had to be stopped after sunset as the ropeway runs through a picturesque yet densely forested area surrounded by hills, access to which is difficult except by air. Also making rescue from the ground difficult is the fact that the trolleys are suspended at heights of up to 1500 feet.

 Meanwhile Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a high-level probe into the mishap and said the administration was keeping a close vigil on rescue operation.

The rescued passengers were airlifted with the help of two Indian Air Force helicopters.

 Drones were used to supply food and water to those who remain trapped mid-air in the cable cars.

"The government is keeping a close watch on the situation," Soren said.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais had said: "The accident on the ropeway built on Trikut mountain of Deoghar, a world-famous religious place, is very sad and painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to Baba Baidyanath for the speedy recovery of the injured." BJP vice-president and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das had accused the state government of being inactive, even after such a major accident, and claimed that ministers hailing from the region did not visit the site.

"The government did not care about the lives of the people. The inability to make quick decisions resulted in passengers hanging in the air overnight," Das said demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the deceased.

The area which boasts of the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda, Trikut Hills has several peaks, with the highest Peak at a the height of 2,470 feet from the sea level and around about 1500 feet from the ground.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long. PTI NAM JRC  

 JRC

04121013

NNNN

#jharkhand ropeway accident

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

3
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

4
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

5
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

8
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

9
Nation virtual meet

Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years
Himachal

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline
Himachal

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Top Stories

India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar

India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar

The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers

Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers

Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air...

Cities

View All

No ‘badlav’ visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

No 'badlav' visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

Harvesting picks up pace, daily arrival touches 635 MT in Amritsar district

Restoration of berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Delay may put pressure on students: Teachers

Amritsar: Teenager alleges rape, youth booked

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Heat wave: Stay indoors, Mohali residents advised

Chandigarh Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp