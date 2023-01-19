Jnanpith awardee Nilmani Phookan dies at 90

PTI

Guwahati, January 19

Jnanpith awardee and eminent Assamese litterateur Nilmani Phookan died here on Thursday following prolonged old-age-related problems, hospital sources said.

He was 90.

Phookan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The eminent litterateur was admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathing difficulties, from where he was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital later.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grief at the death.

“Kavya Rishi Nilmani Phookan was among the foremost of the bright literary stars who have enriched Assamese literature and his contribution will always be remembered,” the CM said in a statement.

The chief minister said Phookan’s last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

Phookan received the Jnanpith award for 2021 for his overall contribution to the field of literature.

He is the third recipient of the Jnanpith award in Assam after Birendranath Bhattacharya and Mamoni (Indira) Raisom Goswami.

He received the Sahitya Akademi award in 1981 for his book of poems 'Kobita', the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Sahitya Akademi fellowship in 2002.

A retired college professor, he was also awarded the D Litt by Dibrugarh University in 2019.