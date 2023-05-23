Job scam: Abhishek moves SC against CBI interrogation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Supreme Court will take up on May 26 TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s petition challenging his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the teachers recruitment scam case.

Questioned for more than nine hours by the CBI on May 20 in connection with the probe into the case, Banerjee has urged the top court to direct that no coercive steps be taken against him by the probe agency. The CBI was probing the criminal aspect of the scam, while the ED was investigating the money trail involved in the alleged irregularities in school recruitment.

On behalf of Banerjee, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on Monday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose which said it would hear it on Friday.

Singhvi said Banerjee has already been questioned for more than nine hours by the CBI and the TMC leader was apprehending that he might be arrested, if called again for questioning by the agency.