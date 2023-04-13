Job scam: ED questions Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter for 8 hours

New Delhi, April 12
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Ragini Yadav under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to the alleged land-for-job scam, sources said.
Ragini, who is the fourth among the seven daughters of Lalu Prasad, deposed before the agency for questioning and recording her statement for nearly eight hours. The ED last month raided the premises of Ragini, her sisters Chanda and Hema, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai.
The ED on Monday questioned Ragini’s brother and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Lalu’s another daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti was also questioned by the ED on March 25, the same day Tejashwi had deposed before the CBI.
Both the Central agencies recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief’s family.
The ED, after the searches, had said it seized “unaccounted cash” of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore. It also said the probe was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Lalu’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.
Raids at 15 up sites linked to Atiq
- ED searches 15 locations in Prayagraj linked to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad
- Ahmad to be brought to a court in Prayagraj in connection with Umesh Pal murder case
- Places raided included residential, other premises of Ahmad, his family members, aides
