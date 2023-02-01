Joe Biden believed to have invited PM Modi for state visit to US

PTI

Washington, February 1

US President Joe Biden is understood to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, PTI has learnt.

The invitation has been accepted in principle and officials on both sides are now working on mutually convenient dates, according to multiple sources, who noted that it is currently in the early stages of logistical planning.

Given that India is hosting a series of events this year related to G-20 leading to a summit in September, which among others would be attended by Biden, it is reliably learnt that officials from the two sides are looking for appropriate dates in June and July when not only both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are in session but Modi has a couple of days at his disposal when he does not have a predetermined domestic commitment or international engagements.

At least a couple of days are required for the state visit, which among other things includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress and a state dinner at the White House. In addition to G-20, Modi has packed domestic and international commitments till the fall, before he hits the campaign trail for a series of crucial state assembly elections later this year.

Sources, who requested anonymity as they are not allowed to talk on this sensitive issue at this point of time, however, did not reveal when this invitation was delivered and who delivered this personal invitation from Biden to the Prime Minister's Office.

Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for his first state dinner last December.