Joe Biden remarks on Taiwan create a flutter

New delhi, may 23
US President Joe Biden caused a global flutter ahead of the Quad summit on Tuesday by stating that America had made a commitment to use military force to defend Taiwan if it was ever attacked.
This is a departure from the US policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan. But a subsequent clarification from the White House stated US policy on Taiwan “has not changed” but maintained that US obligation to defend Taiwan is “even stronger” than that for Ukraine.
