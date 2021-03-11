Joe Biden remarks on Taiwan create a flutter

Tribune News Service

New delhi, may 23

US President Joe Biden caused a global flutter ahead of the Quad summit on Tuesday by stating that America had made a commitment to use military force to defend Taiwan if it was ever attacked.

This is a departure from the US policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan. But a subsequent clarification from the White House stated US policy on Taiwan “has not changed” but maintained that US obligation to defend Taiwan is “even stronger” than that for Ukraine.