Join mainstream: Amit Shah to insurgents in Mizoram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Appealing to the armed groups in the Northeast to join the mainstream and become part of the democratic process, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today assured that the work on projects to connect all eight state capitals of the region would be completed by 2025.

Infra boost There will be rail, road and air connectivity in all eight capitals in the Northeast by 2025 and projects worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore are being initiated to accomplish this goal. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

Shah, who is on a daylong visit to Mizoram’s Aizawl, said incidents of violence in the region had come down significantly since 2014 and there was a new era of peace and development.

During the day, Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 2,415 crore, including the new battalion complex of the Assam Rifles.

“The foundation stone of four important road projects valued at Rs 1,200 crore were laid today. When completed, these would lead to increased trade and business not just within Mizoram, but also between the state and neighbouring Myanmar,” the Home Minister said, adding the government had been focusing on “exploring tourism, agriculture and every other sector where there is a scope for development”.

Reminding people that there were times when violence used to be the order of the day in Mizoram, Shah said, “Bullets were fired and bombs exploded. But today, Zoramthanga is the CM and there is peace. This is an example of the success of democracy in India.” He also appealed to the armed groups to leave the path of armed struggle and join the democratic process.