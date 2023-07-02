Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

PTI
Mumbai, July 2
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde government for the development of the country, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Maintaining that there was no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said they would contest all the future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.
VIDEO | "All the MLAs, MPs and workers of the party (NCP) are with us that's why I took oath as Deputy CM," says NCP leader Ajit Pawar after joining BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/tV4sCtest6— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2023
All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government, Pawar said.
Defending his decision to share power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "If we can go with the Shiv Sena, then we can go with the BJP as well. The same thing happened in Nagaland as well." "Overall and comprehensive development was taken into account. We have a vast experience of the administration, we can utilise it for the good," he said.
The cabinet portfolios will be announced in a couple of days and we will immediately start working on it, Pawar said.
Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister on Sunday, while eight MLAs of the party took oath as ministers in the Shinde-led government earlier in the day.
