 Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official : The Tribune India

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe places within Joshimath

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Cracks appear at houses in Joshimath in Chamoli district, on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

Dehradun, January 8

Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone and over 60 families living in uninhabitable houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, a senior official said on Sunday.

At least 90 more families have to be evacuated. The local administration has set up relief centres at four-five places in the Himalayan town, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana went from door to door in the affected area to assess the damage and appealed to people living in houses that have developed cracks to move to the relief centres.

Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone. More than 60 families living in uninhabitable houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, Kumar told PTI.

Considering the extent of the damage, at least 90 more families will have to be evacuated as soon as possible, he said.

Kumar, who has been camping in Joshimath since Thursday, heads a committee tasked with monitoring the situation on the ground level.

There are a total of 4,500 buildings in Joshimath and 610 of these have developed huge cracks, making them unfit for habitation, he said.

A survey is underway and the number of affected buildings could go up, he added.

Kumar said the affected area, including houses that developed cracks earlier and the ones damaged recently, forms a big arch which could be spread over 1.5 km.

Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe places within Joshimath. Some more buildings, including a few hotels, a gurdwara and two inter-colleges, have been acquired to serve as makeshift shelters that can accommodate around 1,500 people, he said.

"Land subsidence has been going on slowly in Joshimath for quite some time but it has increased over the past week with huge cracks appearing in houses, fields and roads," the Garhwal commissioner said.

"The situation worsened apparently after a water channel beneath the town erupted last week," he said.

The priority at present is evacuating the affected people to safety, he said.

Kumar said long-term measures being explored to deal with the situation range from reconstruction to retrofitting.

Chamoli DM Khurana surveyed the affected area.

People were told to move out of unsafe and uninhabitable houses as arrangements for their stay have been made in hotels, homestays and other safe places, he said.

The state government will pay Rs 4,000 per month for up to six months to those who want to move to rented accommodations, he said, asking people not to risk their lives by choosing to continue living in the damaged houses.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited the affected areas in Joshimath on Saturday, held a meeting with officials here after returning and asked them to relax norms to expedite relief operations.

He said they were asked not to get entangled in long procedural complexities and take direct clearance from him for work related to drainage treatment and sewage systems in Joshimath.

The National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, have been asked to conduct a study of Joshimath through satellite imagery and submit a detailed report with photographs.

The Geological Survey of India has also been asked to examine the suitability of Koti Farm, Herb Institute and the Horticulture Department's land in Joshimath and in Pipalkoti's Semaldala area for rehabilitation purposes.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

3
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

4
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

5
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

6
Nation

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

7
Sports

Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

8
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

10
Schools

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Himachal Cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil takes oath as Minister

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers

Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe ...

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...

Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...


Cities

View All

~100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Rs 100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Water supply dept staff stage protest

Dog sterilisation resumes, 24 canines neutered on Day 1

Power cuts in intense cold a double whammy for residents

Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh logs coldest day of season

Sexual harassment case: More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges

Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Excise Policy 2023-24: Chandigarh Administration mulls bar code, batch number on bottles

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

IGI Airport gold pilferage case: How ‘chance’ thumb impression nailed customs official

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools extended till Jan 15 in the wake of cold wave

Delhi's cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media

Day after MCD House ruckus, AAP, BJP protest

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

Law & order situation in Punjab deteriorating: MP

Mehatpur police nab bike thieves

Latifpura residents burn govt's effigy

Few takers for 35-bed night shelter at Domoria Bridge

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Few months after construction, cracks develop in cinema road

Two arrested with 25 rolls of Chinese string

3-day police custody for RTA in graft case

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Emergency, ambulance services will be strengthened to save precious lives: Health Minister Balbir Singh

Most buildings in Patiala flout fire safety norms

Biker injured in hit-&-run dies in Patiala