Joshimath subsidence: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea on January 16

New Delhi, January 10
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 16 a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, however, refused to list the plea, filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, for urgent hearing saying everything important should not come to it directly.
“There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. Everything important should not come to us. We will list it on January 16,” the CJI said.
The plea was mentioned by advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for Saraswati.
Saraswati has contended that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.
The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.
