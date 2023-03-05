 Journalists' bodies condemn SFI activists’ barging into Asianet office in Kochi : The Tribune India

Journalists' bodies condemn SFI activists’ barging into Asianet office in Kochi

A case was later registered against 30 SFI activists, the students’ wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the channel

Photo: @PCITweets/Twitter



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

Condemning the act of a group of SFI activists allegedly barging into the Kochi office of Asianet News and intimidating channel staff over a news report on Saturday, journalists’ bodies here today called it “yet another example of growing attacks against media and scribes”.

Terming the act of the SFI activists “illegal”, the Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists in a joint statement said, this should be considered as “an attack on press freedom”.

“We expect the Kerala government to take strict action against those who attacked Asianet,” they said.

A group of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists allegedly trespassed into the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News in Kochi on Friday and intimidated the staff over a report about the sexual assault of a girl, according to reports quoting the Kerala Police.

A case was later registered against 30 SFI activists, the students’ wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the channel.

Condemning the incident, the journalists’ bodies said, “We protest the attack on the TV channel Asianet News’ office in Kochi by the activists of the Students Federation of India. This is yet another example of the growing attacks against media organisations and journalists in the country.”

The journalists’ bodies said Asianet News had used “a mock video” to bring out the issue of drug and sexual abuse of a young girl in Kerala.

“Stamping such a programme as fake news suggests ignorance of the professional ways used by news organisations to protect the identity of victims of sexual assault,” they said, adding, “There are methods and platforms to raise complaints against any news item in a legal manner.”

