JP Nadda flays Navneen Patnaik for 'failing' to protect Puri temple offerings

New Delhi, December 28
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday attacked Odisha CM Navneen Patnaik for “failing” to protect offerings made at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri where keys of the treasure room have been missing.
Addressing public meetings in Kandhamal and Puri’s Banamal, he said the CM was roaming around with duplicate keys.
“Why has the BJD failed to protect the gems and property of Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji? Where are the keys of ‘ratna bhandar’? Where have the original keys of ‘ratna bhandar’ of Mahaprabhu disappeared? Naveen Patnaik Babu is roaming around with duplicate keys. Is he running a original government or a duplicate government? He will have to answer these questions,” said Nadda, who arrived in Odisha today as part of the party’s Lok Sabha election outreach ahead of the 2024 General Election.
Nadda urged the people of Odisha to “join the development journey under PM Narendra Modi”. Referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu as President, he said, “For the first time in our country, a tribal woman, who comes from a humble background, has been elevated to the highest constitutional position.”
