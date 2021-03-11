JP Nadda interacts with envoys of 14 nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday interacted with Heads of Missions from 14 countries, including the US and Australia, as part of the party’s ‘Know BJP’ initiative. The envoys were shown a film on the inception of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Nadda spoke about the importance of Buddha Purnima. TNS

MoS (External Affairs) leads team to US

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the Indian delegation for the first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), which will be held by the UN in New York from May 17 to 20. He will participate in a ministerial meeting on “Global Food Security — Call to Action”. TNS

Blaze in shelter for Central Vista workers

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a temporary shelter for Central Vista workers near Parliament House here on Monday. No casualties were reported. The fire department said the information regarding the blaze in the high-security area was received at 4.16 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. TNS

Put up Bose’s pic at PMs’ Museum: Kin

New Delhi: Chandra Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urged PM Modi to include Netaji’s portrait in the PMs’ Museum. In a letter, Chandra Bose wrote Netaji was sworn in as PM of the Azad Hind Government of undivided India and remained in that position till the plane crash on August 18, 1945.