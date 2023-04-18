Judge recuses from PIL against Goel as top election officer

New Delhi, April 17
Justice KM Joseph of the Supreme Court on Monday recused himself from hearing a PIL challenging the appointment of Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner.
Justice Joseph headed a Constitution Bench which had on March 2 ordered creation of a three-member panel to recommend names for appointment of CEC and ECs by the President. “List this matter before a Bench of which one of us (Justice KM Joseph) is not a member,” said the Bench that also included Justice BV Nagarathna.
The top court questioned petitioner ‘Association for Democratic Reforms’ for challenging Goel’s appointment and sought to know which rules were violated. A Punjab-cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, Goel was appointed Election Commissioner on November 19, 2022, a day after he took voluntary retirement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect