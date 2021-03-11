Judge recuses himself from Lakhimpur case

PTI

Lucknow, April 27

An Allahabad High Court judge withdrew himself on Wednesday from a Bench hearing the bail plea of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra Monu in the Lakhimpur case.

Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow Bench, who had granted bail to Ashish Mishra earlier, recused himself from hearing it again after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail order last week on April 18.

While cancelling Mishra’s bail, the SC had also asked the HC to decide his bail plea afresh and the plea came up for hearing before Justice Singh’s bench.

#ajay mishra #ashish mishra #lakhimpur kheri