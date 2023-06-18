Judiciary can’t make laws, says Naidu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Highlighting the supremacy of the legislature in law-making, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asserted that the judiciary had no role in the process.

“The legislative powers are solely given to the legislative bodies. Whether a legislation is in accordance with the Constitutional provision or not, let the courts decide. But courts cannot make laws. The judiciary cannot make legislation, this has to be borne in mind,” Naidu said while addressing a conference in Mumbai. Noting that the Constitution has clearly defined roles for the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, he said none should “think they are supreme and overstep their limits”.