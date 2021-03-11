Judiciary engine of social integration: CJI Ramana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Judges cannot blindly apply rules as conflicts have a human face and before rendering any decision, they have to weigh socio-economic factors and the impact of their decision on society, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday.

"In this era of instant noodles, people expect instant justice. But they do not realise that real justice will be a casualty if we strive for instant justice," he said, addressing an event at the Madras High Court.

Noting that the biggest issue affecting all institutions nowadays, including the judiciary, was ensuring sustained faith in the eyes of the public, he said judging wasn't an easy task. "Judges should be aware of social realities. We have to carefully watch the changing social needs and expectations. The world is moving very fast,” he said.

“I firmly believe that the judiciary should never be viewed as a mere enforcer of law. It is an engine of social integration. Dispensing justice is not only a constitutional duty, but also a social one. Conflicts are inevitable for any society… Judges cannot blindly apply the rules, procedures and statutes. After all, conflicts have a human face. We are constantly aware about our duty to render justice, not merely procedural, but also substantial.” Asking judges to sharpen their ideas and perceptions, he said, “We need to expand our knowledge base and adopt technology as an enabler. There cannot be a gap between the mind of a judge and the needs of society."