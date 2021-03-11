‘Jumlajeevi’ making pointless issue about black clothes: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘black magic’ remark

New Delhi, August 10
The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “kala jadu” remark, saying while the country wants him to talk about their problems but “jumlajeevi” keeps saying just anything.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of Prime Minister Modi in black clothes and said he is making a pointless issue about black clothes.
“They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but ‘jumlajeevi’ keeps saying anything,” Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
Addressing a function in Panipat to dedicate the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in “black magic” will never be able to win the trust of people again.
“On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread ‘black magic’. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again,” Modi said.
The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside.
