'Jungle raj' returning to Bihar, says Prasad; Nitish hits back

CM says state now being better governed than ever before

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav lay the foundation stone of a project in Patna on Thursday. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dismissed BJP’s allegations of the “return of jungle raj in Bihar”, with former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad citing two shooting incidents in Patna to drive home his point.

The BJP veteran also questioned Bihar Law Minister Kartikey Singh's alleged role in a 2014 kidnapping case and accused the state police of shielding him in signs that, he said, were “emboldening criminals”.

Prasad mentioned shooting of a Class XII girl and a jawan in two separate incidents in Patna, his parliamentary segment.

“These are not routine, unusual crime incidents. This reveals how emboldened and fearless criminals are feeling days after the JDU-RJD government assumed charge. If such is the situation in the state capital, one can imagine which way Bihar is headed. The state is returning to jungle raj,” Prasad said, adding the Patna High Court had in 2017 rejected RJD MLC Kartikey Singh's anticipatory bail application in a kidnapping case, asking him to surrender before a lower court and seek regular bail.

Prasad also alleged that the state Agriculture Minister was embroiled in a rice scam.

Back in Patna, Nitish rejected BJP’s remarks on lawlessness in the state and said Bihar would “now be better governed than in the past”.

The CM, however, said the controversy around Kartikey Singh “was being looked into for suitable action”.

On Prasad's allegations of jungle raj, Kumar said, “I will answer at an appropriate time. They are talking a lot…. At this moment, I just need to assure people that the pace of development under the new dispensation will be greater than ever before.”

Controversy over arrest warrant

Bihar Law Minister Kartikey Singh has triggered a controversy for allegedly disregarding an arrest warrant to surrender in the court on July 19 in a 2014 kidnapping case. The Patna High Court, had on February 16, 2017, rejected Singh's anticipatory bail, asking him to surrender before the lower court and seek regular bail. Singh’s lawyers say the cops had not found any evidence against him in the matter.

Situation deteriorating

Shootings are not routine, unusual crime incidents. These reveal how emboldened the criminals are feeling days after the JDU-RJD government assumed charge. If such is the situation, one can imagine which way Bihar is headed. — Ravi Shankar Prasad, ex-union minister

Governance improving

Bihar will now be better governed than in the past. The controversy around Kartikey Singh is being looked into for suitable action. At this moment, I just need to assure people that the pace of development under the new dispensation will be greater than ever before. Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM

