 Just tune in, radio’s charm persists on simplicity, accessibility : The Tribune India

February 13 is World Radio Day

Just tune in, radio’s charm persists on simplicity, accessibility

Persistent attraction of the radio is evident from the latest Economic Survey which noted that FM radio has flourished in the last few years

Just tune in, radio’s charm persists on simplicity, accessibility

Photo for representation. — iStock



PTI

New Delhi, February 12

“You had your time, you had the power, you’ve yet to have, your finest hour, radio…” Thirty-nine years after Queen’s cult song “Radio Ga Ga” rocked the airwaves, listeners are agreed the best may still be around the corner for that much loved, so familiar and evolving with the times ‘audio device’. Quite simply, the radio.

It was sometime in the 1960s. Nemichand Barola was about 10. And remembers vividly melodious tunes from Radio Ceylon playing from a radio in a tiny paan shop in his hometown Ajmer adding to lazy afternoon vibes.

Some six decades later, Barola, now a retired school principal, still prefers radio over television and turns to it for an odd little melody from his younger days and the essential news broadcast from an All India Radio channel.

“Radio doesn’t disturb me when I am writing or doing any work, it is not possible with TV or mobile phones. I don’t have to stop my work to listen to the radio,” Barola told PTI.

It’s his connect from his yesterday to his present, the great societal leveller that binds cities to villages, rich to poor. Once a lifeline to keep in touch with music trends, cricket matches, and the news in distant corners of the country and still a mainstay for many.

On the eve of World Radio Day on Monday, it is the simplicity, reach and accessibility of the medium that still connects the likes of Barola to the old-worldly charm of the radio in an age of innumerable news channels and music streaming services, say experts.

“Radio is a very convenient and easy medium that can be accessed by anyone anywhere. You don’t require internet connection, you don’t require electricity to operate it. And you don’t need to sit in front of it to listen,” said Jainendra Singh, retired broadcaster and additional director at All India Radio.

The days of transistor sets are long over but the means of listening to radio have increased with the introduction of smartphones, audio platforms that customise playlists, FM radio in automobiles and devices such as Sony’s music streaming box ‘Caravan’.

In rural areas and economically marginalised sections, a large number of people rely on basic mobile phones that come with an in-built radio feature: a real gamechanger, according to Arti Jaiman of community radio station ‘Gurgaon Ki Awaaz’.

“During the lockdown, when people were short on money to recharge their phones for the internet, they turned to their basic phones and listened to educational programmes free of charge on the radio,” she said.

While Barola’s love for the radio comes from an era when the visual medium hadn’t reached the masses, 25-year-old media professional Falak Afshan from Hyderabad says radio was her first love because of its refined mix of chaste Hindi and Urdu.

“I started with All India Radio to improve my Hindi and Urdu, which eventually became second nature. Also, my father loved to listen to music on the radio, so be it Mehdi Hasan’s ghazals or Usha Uthup’s songs, something would always be playing,” Afshan said.

Listeners from two different eras, Barola and Afshan are but few of an increasing number of Indians who are connected by the undeniable charm of the radio.

The persistent attraction of the radio is evident from the latest Economic Survey which noted that FM radio has flourished in the last few years.

According to it, the number of private FM radio stations has increased from 243 in the quarter ending December 2015 to 388 in the quarter ending June 2022.

FM radio, which is generally associated with entertainment programmes, also catered to the migrant population of urban areas through community radio stations.

Jaiman noted that it creates a “media space” for local villagers, migrant workers and their families to talk about their issues and find a cultural connection in a city that was urbanised at a breakneck speed.

“The way this city has urbanised over the last 30 years, there is no space for the local culture for the language. A lot of people say there is no culture, not realising the culture got built over, and got surrounded by tall buildings. Our effort was to create that bridge, where you can turn on the radio and listen to songs in Bhojpuri, Garhwali, Maithili and Haryanvi,” Jaiman said.

Since its inception in 2009, ‘Gurgaon Ki Awaaz’ now has over five lakh unique listeners and more than 50,000 who listen to the online radio programmes.

“These people are not just from India but all over the world. So that is a big shift that has happened,” she added.

It is also the ability to connect with the broadcasters at a personal level that has given radio an edge over its more modern and visual counterparts.

Apart from the simple pleasures of listening to music all day long sitting in his balcony in Delhi’s Burari, Vinod Gautam, a retired government employee, finds joy in connecting with the presenters and takes pride when relatives call up to tell him they heard his name.

“I have talked to so many presenters of Vividh Bharati and FM Gold over the years, I still do. I once even complained to a presenter that they don’t take calls from regulars, the slack was readily rectified,” the 64-year-old said.

He added that the low hum of even a quiet radio channel soothes him. Television, on the other hand, has increasingly become a “source of stupid nonsense”, he said.

To be able to connect with their listeners at a rather personal level is a gift of the radio, according to RJ Prateek of Radio City Lucknow.

“We love that people of every age group talk to us like friends. They share their emotions, their feelings with us. We have even discussed global issues with our listeners,” Prateek said.

With increasing penetration of the Internet, radio presenters like Prateek have also started connecting with their audiences on social media platforms.

To get back to “Radio Ga Ga”… for Barola, Afshan and Gautam and countless others, radio is that old friend who should “stick around, ‘cause we might miss you, when we grow tired of all this visual”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

5
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

9
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala