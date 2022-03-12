Justice AK Sikri (retd) to head Char Dham panel

New Delhi: The SC on Friday appointed Justice AK Sikri (retd) as chairperson of a committee that would consider the cumulative impact of the Char Dham project in Uttarakhand. A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud accepted the resignation of Prof Ravi Chopra as the panel head. — TNS
Justice Sanghi is Delhi HC’s Acting CJ
New Delhi: Justice Vipin Sanghi was on Friday appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court as incumbent Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel would retire on Saturday. A Department of Justice notification said Justice Sanghi had been asked to perform duties of the CJ’s office. — TNS
Lakhimpur: Petitioners allege attack on witness
New Delhi: Alleging attack on a witness in Lakhimpur case, the families of killed farmers have urged the SC to cancel the bail of Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son and key accused Ashish Mishra. TNS
Kerala earmarks Rs 10 cr to help Ukraine returnees
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Friday set aside an amount of Rs 10 crore to provide necessary assistance to the state students repatriated from war-torn Ukraine.
