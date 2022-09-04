Justice Chandrachud appointed NALSA Chairperson

New Delhi, September 3
President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Justice DY Chandrachud, the senior-most Supreme Court judge as the next Executive Chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
Justice Chandrachud replaces Justice UU Lalit, who took over as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27.
A former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of Bombay High Court, Justice Chandrachud would hold the position till November 8 after which he is expected to be elevated as the 50th CJI. Constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the NALSA is mandated to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...