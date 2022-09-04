Justice Chandrachud appointed NALSA Chairperson

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Justice DY Chandrachud, the senior-most Supreme Court judge as the next Executive Chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Justice Chandrachud replaces Justice UU Lalit, who took over as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27.

A former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of Bombay High Court, Justice Chandrachud would hold the position till November 8 after which he is expected to be elevated as the 50th CJI. Constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the NALSA is mandated to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society.