Justice Chandrachud-led SC Bench to hear Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex survey row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The petition seeking to halt the survey and videography ofGyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasiwill be heard by a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has ordered.

“Upon being mentioned by Mr. Huzefa Ahmadi, learned senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to list the matter before the Bench presided over by Hon’ble Dr Justice DY Chandrachud,” a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana Bench said in its order dated May 13.

Petitioner ‘Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid’ has challenged the Allahabad High Court’s order permitting a local court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and videograph theGyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex which has been a bone of contention betweenHindus and Muslims over right to worship at the place.

The controversy surrounding the survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi had on Friday reached the Supreme Court which refused to pass any orders to stop it.

“I have no idea about this case. Let me look at the papers…we will list it,” the CJI told Ahmadi, refusing to stop the survey immediately.

As Ahmadi pointed out that the mosque was covered under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the CJI had said, "We will list it."

Section 4 of the Act bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

A Varanasi court had on Thursday rejected the demand for the removal of advocate commissioner for conducting a video survey of the complex and ordered that it should be done between 8 am and 12 pm daily till its completion.

Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had asked the commissioner to submit the survey report by May 17. He had also appointed two more advocate commissioners, Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh, in addition to Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Acting on a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities located on an outer wall of the mosque, Civil Judge Diwakar had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.

Muslim petitioners had sought the removal of Mishra on the grounds that he was doing the video survey of areas not specified in the order.