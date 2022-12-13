Justice Datta takes oath as SC judge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday took oath as a Supreme Court judge, taking the apex court’s working strength to 28 against a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud, administered the oath of office to him at a brief ceremony in court No. 1 of the Supreme Court. Attended by the Supreme Court judges and lawyers, the ceremony was live-streamed.

After having taken oath, Justice Datta sat in a three-judge Bench with CJI Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. He was welcomed by the CJI and several senior members of the Bar, including senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Amid an ongoing standoff with the Supreme Court Collegium over judicial appointments, the Centre had on Sunday notified the appointment of Justice Datta as a Supreme Court judge.

Before his elevation to the top court, he was the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Son of former Calcutta High Court Judge Salil Kumar Datta, Justice Datta will have a tenure of more than seven years in the apex court. He will retire on February 8, 2030.