Justice Datta takes oath as SC judge

New Delhi, December 12
Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday took oath as a Supreme Court judge, taking the apex court’s working strength to 28 against a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
The CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud, administered the oath of office to him at a brief ceremony in court No. 1 of the Supreme Court. Attended by the Supreme Court judges and lawyers, the ceremony was live-streamed.
After having taken oath, Justice Datta sat in a three-judge Bench with CJI Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. He was welcomed by the CJI and several senior members of the Bar, including senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.
Amid an ongoing standoff with the Supreme Court Collegium over judicial appointments, the Centre had on Sunday notified the appointment of Justice Datta as a Supreme Court judge.
Before his elevation to the top court, he was the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
Son of former Calcutta High Court Judge Salil Kumar Datta, Justice Datta will have a tenure of more than seven years in the apex court. He will retire on February 8, 2030.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...