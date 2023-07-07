Justice Goel retires as NGT chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel retired on Thursday after a five-year stint. In its statement, the NGT said during his tenure starting July 6, 2018, a total of 16,042 cases were disposed of. Of these, 8,419 were settled by the Justice Goel-led Benches. Justice Goel is also credited with taking up cases on NGT’s unmanned Benches.

Justice Goel initiated a special drive to take up more than five-year-old cases or other cases of complex nature. These were heard and disposed of by a special Bench comprising the Chairperson and vice-chairperson.