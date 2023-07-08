Justice Sahi to head consumer disputes panel

AP

New Delhi, July 7

Justice Sahi, former Chief Justice of the Madras and Patna HCs, has been appointed the chairperson of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Justice Sahi will have a four-year term at the NCDRC, known as national consumer court.

The Centre has also notified Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, a judicial member of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), as its acting chairperson following the retirement of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Wednesday. — TNS