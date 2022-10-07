Justice Sharma to head UAPA tribunal on PFI ban

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been named head of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal related to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates.

Justice Sharma has been appointed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice SC Sharma. Once an organisation is banned under the UAPA, a tribunal is set up by the government to adjudicate whether there is sufficient ground for the decision. According to procedure, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs requests the Ministry of Law and Justice to name a sitting judge of high court as presiding officer of the tribunal. The Law Minister then requests the Chief Justice of the concerned HC to recommend a judge to head the tribunal.