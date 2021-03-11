Justice UU Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, August 10
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.
He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022,” a law ministry notification said.
Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.
