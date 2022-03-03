New Delhi, March 3
The IAF and Indian carriers will operate 19 flights to bring back 3,726 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Thursday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India and IndiGo will operate from the Romanian capital Bucharest to India on Thursday, he said on Twitter.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is using its C-17 military transport aircraft for this evacuation operation.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.
The minister said two flights of IndiGo would depart from Romanian city Suceava and one flight of SpiceJet would leave from Slovakian city Kosice on Thursday.
The IAF, Go First and Air India would operate five flights from Hungarian capital Budapest to India on Thursday, he said, adding that IndiGo would operate two flights from Polish city Rzeszow to India the same day.
"With all hands on deck and the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we will get 3,726 of our people back home today. Jai Hind!" Scindia tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues
Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...
Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today
Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...