Kailash Kher loses cool at Khelo India function

Lucknow, May 26
Popular singer Kailash Kher, who arrived here to perform at the inaugural ceremony of Khelo India University Games on Thursday night, lost his cool during the function.
In a video that has gone viral, Kher is heard saying angrily that he was made to wait for an hour. He asked the audience to learn manners.
"What kind of Khelo India is this? Does it happens like this? It doesn't work like this,” he says and adds that "imagine a star had to suffer so much. How much the players must have suffered?"
Reports said Kher was stuck in a traffic jam for about an hour which annoyed him.
However, at the end of the opening ceremony, Kher won everyone's heart with his singing. The players present in the stadium danced to his songs. He sang his super hit songs 'Babm babm bam', 'Mangal mangal' and 'Gaura'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit
Austin will visit New Delhi to meet Defence Minister Rajnath...
A large number of Indians among 'documented dreamers' in US who face uncertain future
Urge US lawmakers to pass America’s Children Act
India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body
The panel had said that the country's import duties on certa...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...