Kalakshetra dance professor arrested in Chennai on sexual harassment charge

Chennai, April 3
A dance professor of Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, accused of sexual harassment, was arrested on Monday, police said.
The city police arrested Hari Padman, the faculty, against whom the police had earlier booked cases under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (use of acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with Section 4 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act based on a complaint.
He is among four faculty members accused of sexual harassment at the prestigious institution.
On April 2, a team of the Tamil Nadu Police went to Kerala to record the statements of witnesses in the sexual harassment case against Padman, police added.
