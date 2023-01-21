‘Kali’ row: No action against filmmaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

In a reprieve to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, the Supreme Court on Friday protected her from coercive action in connection with multiple FIRs registered against her in various states over a controversial poster of her documentary film ‘Kali’. The poster, allegedly showing goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, attracted criticism and led to filing of FIRs against her.

Serious prejudice At this stage, it may be noted that lodging of FIRs in multiple cases may be serious prejudice... all FIRs can be consolidated in one place in accordance with law. SC Bench

While giving her protection from coercive action, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre and governments of Delhi, MP, UP and Uttarakhand on her petition.

“No coercive action should be taken…. At this stage, it may be noted that lodging of FIRs in multiple cases may be of serious prejudice. We are inclined to issue notice so that all FIRs can be consolidated in one place in accordance with law,” the Bench said, noting that a look-out circular had been issued against her. Her counsel Kamini Jaiswal submitted that there was no intention to hurt religious feelings of people. The filmmaker contended she had faced death threats and open calls for beheading after she tweeted the poster of her film. She has said the multiple FIRs against her amounted to harassment and an infringement of her right to freedom of speech and expression.